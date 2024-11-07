Café de Coral Warns of Profit Decline Amid Market Challenges

Cafe de Coral Holdings Ltd. (HK:0341) has released an update.

Café de Coral Holdings Ltd. has issued a profit warning, forecasting up to a 30% decline in profits for the six months ending September 2024 due to a downturn in the restaurant sector and high base effects from last year’s sales recovery. Despite these challenges, the company is employing strategic measures, such as value offers and digitalization, to mitigate losses and remains optimistic about future growth as economic conditions improve.

