Caesars reports Q3 EPS (4c), consensus 12c

Reports Q3 revenue $2.87B, consensus $2.92B. Tom Reeg, Chief Executive Officer of Caesars (CZR) Entertainment, Inc., commented, “During the third quarter, we delivered another quarter of $1 billion of same-store consolidated Adjusted EBITDA. Results in Las Vegas reflect record third quarter hotel, F&B and banquet revenues driven by strong occupancy and cash ADRs. Regional segment operating results were negatively impacted by new competition, construction disruption and difficult comparisons versus the prior year. Caesars Digital set a new all-time quarterly record for Adjusted EBITDA driven by over 40% growth in net revenues.”

