Cadiz ‘s ATEC Water Systems wins $1.6M in three new sales contracts

Cadiz’s (CDZI) operating subsidiary ATEC Water Systems was awarded three new sales contracts totaling $1.6M for arsenic, iron and manganese filtration systems. The systems will be delivered in 2025. ATEC will manufacture treatment systems in rural and suburban communities in California, Washington and Oregon that serve close to 100,000 people reliant on groundwater as their principal water supply. The filters will be capable of processing up to 10 million gallons per day. Cadiz continues to expect gross ATEC segment revenues to reach $15M for FY24 and anticipates strong segment growth in FY25. The ATEC treatment system uses patent-pending filter media processes to remove common groundwater contaminants by adsorption.

