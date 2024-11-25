News & Insights

Cadiz Partners with Lytton Rancheria for Major Water Project

November 25, 2024 — 09:00 am EST

Cadiz ( (CDZI) ) has issued an update.

Cadiz Inc. has announced a significant partnership with the Lytton Rancheria of California, marking a historic $50 million investment in the Mojave Groundwater Bank, the largest tribal investment in U.S. water infrastructure. This collaboration aims to empower Indigenous communities through majority ownership, enhancing their role in vital water resource management. The project, set to begin construction in 2025, will provide much-needed clean water resources to underserved communities across California and the Southwest.

