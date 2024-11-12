Cadiz Expands with Keystone XL Pipe Acquisition

The latest announcement is out from Cadiz ( (CDZI) ).

Cadiz Inc. has signed an agreement to purchase 180 miles of steel pipe from the terminated Keystone XL Pipeline Project, aiming to repurpose it for a major water supply and groundwater banking project in the Mojave Desert. This strategic move will enhance their pipeline network, ultimately contributing to the largest new groundwater bank in the Southwest, set for construction in 2025. The initiative aligns with Cadiz’s mission to repurpose fossil fuel infrastructure for delivering clean water to underserved communities, showcasing a promising synergy of environmental justice and sustainable development.

