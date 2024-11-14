News & Insights

Cadence Opportunities Fund Shines with Gold Stocks and Dividend

November 14, 2024 — 01:18 am EST

Cadence Opportunities Fund Ltd. (AU:CDO) has released an update.

Cadence Opportunities Fund outperformed the All Ordinaries Accumulation Index in October with a 1.8% return, driven by strong performances from gold mining stocks like Resolute Mining and Westgold Resources amidst rising gold prices. The fund announced a fully franked year-end dividend, reflecting a 7.8% yield, and continues to maintain a robust profit reserve for future dividends. Investors are invited to the upcoming AGM and Investor Briefing, with online facilities available for those unable to attend in person.

