Cadence Opportunities Fund Shines with Gold Stocks and Dividend

Cadence Opportunities Fund outperformed the All Ordinaries Accumulation Index in October with a 1.8% return, driven by strong performances from gold mining stocks like Resolute Mining and Westgold Resources amidst rising gold prices. The fund announced a fully franked year-end dividend, reflecting a 7.8% yield, and continues to maintain a robust profit reserve for future dividends. Investors are invited to the upcoming AGM and Investor Briefing, with online facilities available for those unable to attend in person.

