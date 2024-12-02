News & Insights

Stocks

Cadeler A/S Announces 2025 Financial Calendar

December 02, 2024 — 08:07 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Cadeler A/S Sponsored ADR (CDLR) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Cadeler A/S has unveiled its financial calendar for 2025, highlighting key dates for financial releases and meetings that investors should mark, including the Annual Report release on March 25 and the Q3 earnings release on November 20. As a leader in offshore wind services, Cadeler continues to position itself strategically in the renewable energy sector, supported by its extensive fleet and expertise. Listed on both the New York and Oslo Stock Exchanges, Cadeler is a significant player to watch in the global energy transition.

For further insights into CDLR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CDLR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.