Cadeler A/S Announces 2025 Financial Calendar

Cadeler A/S has unveiled its financial calendar for 2025, highlighting key dates for financial releases and meetings that investors should mark, including the Annual Report release on March 25 and the Q3 earnings release on November 20. As a leader in offshore wind services, Cadeler continues to position itself strategically in the renewable energy sector, supported by its extensive fleet and expertise. Listed on both the New York and Oslo Stock Exchanges, Cadeler is a significant player to watch in the global energy transition.

