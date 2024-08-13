News & Insights

Markets

CAC 40 Subdued Ahead Of US Data

August 13, 2024 — 05:06 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - French stocks were subdued on Tuesday as investors awaited a slew of key U.S. economic data this week for additional clues on the Fed's rate trajectory.

The benchmark CAC 40 was marginally lower at 7,244 after falling 0.3 percent in the previous session.

The dollar gained after Ukraine said it has seized 1,000 sq km (386 square miles) of Russia's bordering Kursk region and Russian President, Vladimir Putin, vowed a "worthy response" to the attack.

In corporate news, Valneva jumped 4 percent. The biotech company has reaffirmed its annual revenue outlook after reporting a turnaround to net profit for the first half.

Airbus rose half a percent after airBaltic, the largest A220 customer in Europe, confirmed an incremental order for an additional 10 A220-300s.

This fourth reorder will take the airline's total firm order to 90 A220 aircraft.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.