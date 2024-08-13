CAC 40 Subdued Ahead Of US Data

(RTTNews) - French stocks were subdued on Tuesday as investors awaited a slew of key U.S. economic data this week for additional clues on the Fed's rate trajectory.

The benchmark CAC 40 was marginally lower at 7,244 after falling 0.3 percent in the previous session.

The dollar gained after Ukraine said it has seized 1,000 sq km (386 square miles) of Russia's bordering Kursk region and Russian President, Vladimir Putin, vowed a "worthy response" to the attack.

In corporate news, Valneva jumped 4 percent. The biotech company has reaffirmed its annual revenue outlook after reporting a turnaround to net profit for the first half.

Airbus rose half a percent after airBaltic, the largest A220 customer in Europe, confirmed an incremental order for an additional 10 A220-300s.

This fourth reorder will take the airline's total firm order to 90 A220 aircraft.

