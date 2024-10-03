News & Insights

Markets

CAC 40 Slips Into Red As Macron Backs Temporary Tax On Large Companies

October 03, 2024 — 05:44 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - French stocks drifted lower on Thursday after President Emmanuel Macron endorsed a temporary tax on the country's largest companies to get the public finances back on track.

Also weighing on sentiment, a survey showed France's services sector contracted in September, albeit less than initially expected.

The benchmark CAC 40 dropped 62 points, or 0.8 percent, to 7,514 after edging up marginally the previous day.

In corporate news, supermarket group Casino dropped half a percent after confirming it is the subject of a preliminary investigation by France's national financial prosecution office over charges of price manipulation and corruption dating back to 2018 and 2019.

Alstom rallied 2.2 percent after receiving an order from Proxima for 12 Avelia Horizon very high-speed trains.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.