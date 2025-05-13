Markets

CAC 40 Up Slightly In Lackluster Trade

May 13, 2025 — 07:05 am EDT

(RTTNews) - French stocks are turning in a mixed performance on Tuesday, and the benchmark CAC 40 is moving along the flat line as investors are largely making cautious moves after previous session's solid upmove.

The market had gained considerable ground in positive territory on Monday, reacting to the U.S.-China trade deal.

Investors now await some crucial economic data, including the consumer price readings from the U.S., and looking ahead to U.S. - EU trade negotiations.

U.S. President Donald Trump said that the European Union is 'nastier than China' and 'we've just started with them'- signaling tough trade negotiations.

The benchmark CAC, moving between 7,840.86 and 7,867.90, was up 6.65 points or 0.08% at 40 7,856.75 a few minutes ago.

Teleperformance and Stellantis are gaining 2.75% and 2.5%, respectively. Publicis Groupe is up 2.1% and Kering is advancing 2%.

Renault, LVMH, Accor, Hermes International, Bureau Veritas and STMicroElectronics are gaining 0.6 to 1.3%.

Among the laggards, L'Oreal is down 1.7% and Edenred is lower by 1.3%. Societe Generale, Carrefour, Capgemini, Vinci, Safran and Thales are down 0.25 to 0.6%.

