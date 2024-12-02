News & Insights

Markets

CAC 40 Slides As Investors Weigh Political Risks

December 02, 2024 — 04:08 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - French stocks fell sharply on Monday after reports emerged that the country's far-right National Rally (RN) party will likely back a no-confidence motion against the government in the coming days unless the disputed draft budget meets her party's demands.

Investors were also reacting to the results of a survey by S&P Global that showed France's manufacturing sector faced in November its steepest decline in new orders since the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

The benchmark CAC 40 was down 66 points, or 0.9 percent, at 7,169 after surging 0.8 percent on Friday.

China-related Hermes International and LVMH were up 1.6 percent and half a percent, respectively after a private survey showed the manufacturing sector in China expanded at a faster pace in November, with the corresponding PMI rising to 51.5 from 50.3 in October.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.