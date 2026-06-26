Markets

CAC 40 Edges Lower On AI Uncertainty

June 26, 2026 — 05:26 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - French stocks were moving lower on Friday, with tech stocks leading losses on concerns about rising semiconductor costs.

The benchmark CAC 40 index was down half a percent at 8,390 after rising 0.6 percent the previous day.

Tech stocks led losses, with STMicroelectronics tumbling 3.2 percent amid uncertainty the global technology sector.

Automaker Renault was marginally lower while lender BNP Paribas fell more than 1 percent.

The euro extended its recovery for a second consecutive session after a European Central Bank survey showed Eurozone consumers cut their price growth expectations for the next year in May and kept them steady for three and five years ahead.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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