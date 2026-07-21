Markets

CAC 40 Edges Higher; STMicroElectronics Up Sharply

July 21, 2026 — 06:37 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - France's benchmark index CAC 40 climbed up a bit on Tuesday, supported by gains in the technology and financials sector. The mood remained slightly positive amid optimism the fresh diplomatic efforts that are underway will help ease Middle East tensions. Investors also looked ahead to the European Central Bank's monetary policy announcement due on Thursday.

The CAC 40 was up 23.78 points or 0.29% at 8,363.89 about half an hour past noon.

STMicroelectronics climbed more than 2.5% with investors looking ahead to the company's earnings announcement due later in the week.

TotalEnergies moved up 1.8%, while Airbus and Engie gained 1.5% and 1.3%, respectively.

Societe Generale, Legrand, Thales and Michelin advanced 1%-1.3%. Schneider Electric moved up nearly 1%.

Vinci, BNP Paribas, Stellantis, Credit Agricole and Eiffage posted modest gains.

Capgemini dropped 2.1% and Eurofins Scientific shed nearly 2%. Dassault Systemes, Publicis Groupe, Bureau Veritas, Pernod Ricard and Danone lost 1%-1.25%.

Saint-Gobain, EssilorLuxottica, Orange, ArcelorMittal, Carrefour, Air Liquide and Veolia Environment also drifted lower.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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