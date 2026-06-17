Markets

CAC 40 Edges Higher Ahead Of Fed Policy Announcement

June 17, 2026 — 06:02 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - French stocks turned in a mixed performance Wednesday morning with investors looking ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement, due later today, and the signing of a peace agreement by Washington and Tehran later this week in Switzerland.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 18.20 points or 0.22% at 8,465.47 at noon.

Schneider Electric gained 2%. Legrand, Saint Gobain and Safran moved up 1.3%, 1.2% and 1.1%, respectively.

Defense technology company Thales gained about 1% after it entered into a strategic partnership with Renault Group to develop and industrialize the large-scale production of the TOUTATIS loitering munition.

Airbus, Societe Generale, Credit Agricole, Kering, BNP Paribas and LVMH posted moderate gains.

Among the losers, Orange shed about 3.7%. EssilorLuxottica drifted lower by 2.7%, while Stellantis lost 1.6%. Sanofi, Carrefour, ArcelorMittal, Dassault Systemes, Eurofins Scientific, Renault, Engie, Euronext and Accor moved lower by 0.5%-1.4%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.