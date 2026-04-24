Markets

CAC 40 Down Nearly 1% As U.S.-Iran Tensions Weigh

April 24, 2026 — 06:53 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - French stocks drifted lower on Friday amid rising concerns about Middle East tensions. With the Strait of Hormuz remaining effectively closed, oil prices climbed higher, raising worries about inflation and possible monetary tightening by central banks.

Tensions rose after Iran flaunted its tightened grip over the key Strait of Hormuz and U.S. President Donald Trump said he has ordered the Navy to "shoot and kill any boat" that is putting mines in the waters of the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump said the United States is not rushing to resolve the conflict with Iran, describing Iran's leadership as being in turmoil.

According to media reports, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has resigned from U.S. negotiations, signaling a shift toward hardline unity.

The benchmark CAC 40, which drifted down to 8,116.95, was down 76.10 points or 0.91% at 8,151.22 a few minutes ago.

EssilorLuxottica and ArcelorMittal lost 3.4% and 3.3%, respectively. Renault drifted down 3.1% and Stellantis shed about 3%.

Safran fell 2.7% despite strong Q1 revenue and an upbeat full-year outlook.

Capgemini, Thales, Hermes International, Vinci, Airbus, BNP Paribas, Eiffage, Societe Generale, Credit Agricole, Kering, Schneider Electric, Orange and Saint Gobain lost 1%-2.7%.

Bureau Veritas climbed 1.8%. TotalEnergies gained 1.5% and STMicroelectronics moved up 1.35%. Air Liquide and Carrefour posted moderate gains.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.