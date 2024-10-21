Cabral Gold Reveals Promising Study for Brazilian Project

Cabral Gold (TSE:CBR) has released an update.

Cabral Gold has unveiled a promising prefeasibility study for its Cuiú Cuiú gold project in Brazil, highlighting a high return on investment with an after-tax IRR of 47.3% and potential expansion options. The initial operation is expected to produce 19,700 ounces of gold annually at a low cost, with a short payback period, making it an attractive investment opportunity in the gold sector.

