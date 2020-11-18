Cabot (CBT) Introduces New Black Masterbatch Formulation

Cabot Corporation CBT launched a unique styrene acrylonitrile (SAN)-based formulation, Plasblak XP6801D black masterbatch. It addresses the needs of the styrenics market without compromising the trade-off between mechanical properties and color.

Cabot is an industry leader in black masterbatch solutions. The Plasblak XP6801D black masterbatch has mechanical properties, superior color performance and ultra-violet resistance at a lower masterbatch concentration.

Moreover, customers can attain higher color without losing impact properties by using the Plasblak XP6801D black masterbatch. They also offer lower masterbatch loading with formulation flexibility to meet stricter customized performance requirements. Notably, they deliver the same performance and consume 50% less material, transport logistics and lower handling.

Per Cabot, the Plasblak XP6801D black masterbatch will assist customers to innovate and provide formulation flexibility to address the evolving performance expectations of original equipment manufacturers. Cabot’s Plasblak masterbatches are used in a wide range of industries including, packaging, agriculture, automotive and infrastructure,

Shares of Cabot have lost 11.8% in the past year against the industry’s 4.7% rise.

Cabot recently issued an update on business results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. The company stated that volumes continued to recover in the fiscal fourth quarter on a sequential comparison basis.

For the fiscal fourth quarter, the company projects cash flow from operations to be around $100 million and the same is expected to be around $250 million for the second half of fiscal 2020, higher than the earlier-announced expectation of $200 million.

