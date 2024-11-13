Cabka N.V. Welcomes New Interim Supervisory Board Member

Cabka N.V. (DE:7GW) has released an update.

Cabka N.V., a leader in recycling plastics into reusable transport packaging, announced the resignation of Manuel Beja from its Supervisory Board, with Oliver Seidl stepping in as interim member. Seidl brings extensive experience in logistics, retail, and automotive to the role, aiming to support Cabka’s ongoing sustainability and innovation strategy. The formal appointment of Seidl will be subject to approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting.

