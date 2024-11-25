Cabka N.V. Unveils Growth Strategy with New CEO

Cabka N.V. (DE:7GW) has released an update.

Cabka N.V. introduces its new CEO, Alexander Masharov, who emphasizes the company’s dedication to sustainability and innovation. At the Capital Markets Day in Ieper, Belgium, Masharov outlined Cabka’s mid-term strategy to drive growth and operational excellence by transforming waste into valuable resources. The company aims to build a stronger and more resilient future, delivering value through these initiatives.

