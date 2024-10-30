CAB Payments Explores StoneX Offer Amid Strategic Push

CAB Payments Holdings Limited (GB:CABP) has released an update.

CAB Payments Holdings is in discussions with StoneX Group over a potential takeover offer, though no offer is confirmed yet. Despite facing challenges in its Q3 trading performance due to slower economic activity and shifting currency flows, CAB Payments continues to execute its strategic initiatives. The company is focused on growth and expects significant contributions from its strategic pillars in 2025.

