CA Cultural Technology Group Resolves Legal Proceedings

CA Cultural Technology Group Ltd. has successfully resolved legal proceedings related to a Garnishee Order Nisi, with the High Court dismissing the case without costs. This development provides a clearer financial pathway for the company, potentially impacting investor decisions. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to remain cautious when dealing with the company’s shares.

