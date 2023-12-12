News & Insights

Markets
CCCC

C4 Therapeutics, Merck Join To Develop Degrader-Antibody Conjugates

December 12, 2023 — 07:24 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (CCCC) has entered into an exclusive license and collaboration agreement with Merck to develop degrader-antibody conjugates, an emerging modality designed to selectively target and neutralize disease-causing proteins in cancer cells. C4T will be responsible for using its TORPEDO platform to develop degrader payloads in the discovery phase. Merck will be responsible for antibody conjugation to create DACs in the discovery phase and for advancing these DAC candidates through preclinical and clinical development as well as commercialization.

C4T will receive a $10 million upfront payment. C4T and Merck will collaborate to develop Degrader-Antibody Conjugates directed to an initial undisclosed oncology target. For Degrader-Antibody Conjugates directed to this initial target, C4T is eligible to receive milestone payments totaling approximately $600 million, as well as tiered royalties on future sales.

The agreement also provides Merck with the option to extend the collaboration to include three additional targets.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CCCC
MRK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.