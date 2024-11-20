C4 Therapeutics Appoints Steve Hoerter to Board

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
The latest update is out from C4 Therapeutics ( (CCCC) ).
C4 Therapeutics has appointed Steve Hoerter to its Board of Directors, highlighting the company’s commitment to advancing its pipeline of targeted protein degraders. Hoerter, with over 30 years of experience in oncology commercialization, previously transformed Deciphera Pharmaceuticals into a global organization. His expertise is expected to guide C4T in becoming a fully integrated biotechnology company, enhancing its innovative approach to addressing unmet needs in cancer treatment.
Find detailed analytics on CCCC stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Nvidia Stock Could Take a Beating from Supply Snags on Blackwell Chips
- ‘This Is Just Pure Hype,’ Says Top Investor About Tesla Stock
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.