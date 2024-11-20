C4 Therapeutics Appoints Steve Hoerter to Board

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

The latest update is out from C4 Therapeutics ( (CCCC) ).

C4 Therapeutics has appointed Steve Hoerter to its Board of Directors, highlighting the company’s commitment to advancing its pipeline of targeted protein degraders. Hoerter, with over 30 years of experience in oncology commercialization, previously transformed Deciphera Pharmaceuticals into a global organization. His expertise is expected to guide C4T in becoming a fully integrated biotechnology company, enhancing its innovative approach to addressing unmet needs in cancer treatment.

