C29 Metals Suspends Trading Amid Kazakhstan Deal

C29 Metals Limited has announced a voluntary suspension of its securities from the Australian Securities Exchange as it awaits Ministerial Approval for the transfer of the Ulytau tenement in Kazakhstan. The company anticipates resuming trading by December 17, 2024, or sooner if an announcement is made. This move is part of C29’s strategic efforts to enhance its portfolio in the energy transition sector.

