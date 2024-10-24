C29 Metals Strengthens Ties with Kazakhstan Government

C29 Metals Limited (AU:C29) has released an update.

C29 Metals Limited has strengthened its relationship with the Kazakhstan government by engaging in constructive meetings with regional officials regarding its Ulytau Uranium project. The company received strong assurances of support from local authorities, emphasizing its commitment to local procurement and community development. This strategic collaboration highlights C29 Metals’ dedication to fostering positive ties with government and local communities, which is crucial for its operational success in the region.

