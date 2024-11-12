C29 Metals Advances Exploration with New Tenement Approvals

C29 Metals Limited (AU:C29) has released an update.

C29 Metals Limited has received approval for exploration activities on its new southern and northern tenements, including the Ulytau Uranium project, allowing immediate commencement of geophysical programs. The company is set to begin its initial diamond drilling program at the Ulytau site, highlighting its strong operational environment in Kazakhstan. These developments mark a significant step forward in C29’s strategic exploration efforts.

For further insights into AU:C29 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.