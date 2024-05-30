Byron Energy Director Increases Shareholding

Byron Energy Limited (AU:BYE) has released an update.

Byron Energy Limited has announced a change in the holdings of director Charles Sands, who made an on-market purchase of 257,773 ordinary shares on 29 May 2024, at $A0.046 per share. Following this transaction, Sands’ total interest in the company amounts to 24,968,556 shares. The company has provided this information to the ASX in accordance with listing rules and the Corporations Act.

For further insights into AU:BYE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.