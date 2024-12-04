Byrna Technologies announces sales from Black Friday, Cyber Monday

Byrna Technologies (BYRN) announced record-breaking sales from Black Friday and Cyber Monday, exceeding $2.4 million in combined revenue across Byrna.com and Amazon.com. Black Friday Highlights: Total order value of approximately $1,025,000, up 91% from approximately $537,000 in 2023. Byrna.com order value increased 70% year-over-year to $710,000, while Amazon.com order value grew 162% to approximately $315,000. Cyber Monday Highlights: Total order value of approximately $1,381,000, a 188% increase from approximately $480,000 in 2023. Byrna.com order value rose 189% to approximately $1,088,000, and Amazon order value jumped 183% to approximately $293,000.

