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BYRN

BYRN Crosses Critical Technical Indicator

May 15, 2026 — 04:07 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Friday, shares of Byrna Technologies Inc (Symbol: BYRN) entered into oversold territory, changing hands as low as $4.925 per share. We define oversold territory using the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which is a technical analysis indicator used to measure momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.

In the case of Byrna Technologies Inc, the RSI reading has hit 28.5 — by comparison, the universe of metals and mining stocks covered by Metals Channel currently has an average RSI of 47.9, the RSI of Spot Gold is at 7.7, and the RSI of Spot Silver is presently 18.2. A bullish investor could look at BYRN's 28.5 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.

Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), BYRN's low point in its 52 week range is $4.84 per share, with $34.30 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $4.95. Byrna Technologies Inc shares are currently trading down about 4.4% on the day.

Byrna Technologies Inc 1 Year Performance Chart

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Also see:
 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying
 SWKH Insider Buying
 Holdings Channel

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Blue Chip Dividend Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying-> SWKH Insider Buying-> Holdings Channel-> More articles by this source->

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