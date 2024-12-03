BYD unit now assmbles over 30% of all iPads, WSJ reports

BYD’s (BYDDF) contract-manufacturing business, which has more than 10,000 engineers and 100,000 employees dedicated to Apple’s (AAPL) supply chain, now assembles over 30% of all iPads, The Wall Street Journal’s Yang Jie reports. Working with EV maker BYD helps Apple diversify its suppliers away from Foxconn (HNHPF), the company that makes the most iPhones and iPads, and while industry executives say BYD isn’t in line to assemble completed iPhones, it is taking a bigger role in iPhone parts such as the titanium frame.

