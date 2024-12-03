News & Insights

Stocks
AAPL

BYD unit now assmbles over 30% of all iPads, WSJ reports

December 03, 2024 — 05:45 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

BYD’s (BYDDF) contract-manufacturing business, which has more than 10,000 engineers and 100,000 employees dedicated to Apple’s (AAPL) supply chain, now assembles over 30% of all iPads, The Wall Street Journal’s Yang Jie reports. Working with EV maker BYD helps Apple diversify its suppliers away from Foxconn (HNHPF), the company that makes the most iPhones and iPads, and while industry executives say BYD isn’t in line to assemble completed iPhones, it is taking a bigger role in iPhone parts such as the titanium frame.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on AAPL:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AAPL
BYDDF
BYDDY
HNHPF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.