BYD Achieved a New Record and It's About to Go on the Offensive

Key Points

A slowdown in China has many automakers focusing on exports.

BYD set an overseas sales record in May with over 160,000 new energy vehicles (NEVs).

BYD is planning to unveil a long list of overseas vehicle launches soon.

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BYD (OTC: BYDDY) made a splash last year when it surpassed Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) in full-year electric vehicle (EV) sales globally. It was the first time BYD had achieved the feat, although Tesla regained its edge during the first quarter of 2026.

BYD has had to switch gears amid a slowdown in domestic Chinese EV sales at the same time that a brutal price war has eroded margins across the industry. Because of its domestic struggles, BYD has emphasized exports and overseas EV sales, and it just set another record and is still gearing up for an offensive push. Here are the must-know details.

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Another record

While BYD isn't new to setting records, in May the Chinese juggernaut sold over 160,000 new energy vehicles (NEVs) -- a category that includes full-electric vehicles as well as plug-in hybrids -- overseas, the most it has ever sold overseas in a single month. That surge was apparent in several large markets, including the U.K., where BYD surpassed Tesla and Kia as the best-selling EV brand for the first few months of 2026. Plus, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA), BYD vehicles registered in Europe were up 158% in May compared to the prior year.

Here's the kicker, and what some investors may not realize: Despite setting a record for overseas sales in May, BYD is just now about to go on the offensive. In fact, BYD is preparing to highlight and showcase eight new vehicles that span three brands at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in July.

Take it from BYD Executive Vice President Stella Li, who said: "This is more than a product showcase. It is a statement of intent." Li said the automaker would show "how innovation, performance, premium design and sustainability can coexist within one of the most comprehensive automotive portfolios in the world."

What the plan covers

A big part of the plan will focus on BYD's higher-end Denza brand. At the Goodwood Festival of Speed in England, BYD will present:

A Denza Z sports car in both coupe and racing forms, making its global debut.

A Bao 5 SUV.

Two U.K.-bound models: the Dolphin G DM-i supermini and the Shark pick-up.

While there will be a handful of other launches overseas, one of the most intriguing will be the automaker's Great Tang, which the company calls the largest and most luxurious SUV to launch under its namesake brand. Despite a bumpy domestic market, if its early success is any indication, it should be poised to do well overseas.

In China, the Great Tang tallied an impressive 150,000 orders ahead of its official launch -- the highest number for a single BYD model yet -- and if all goes to plan, it'll hit roads in Europe by the end of 2026.

What it all means

This all presents an intriguing opportunity for investors. That's because while BYD is setting records with its progress overseas, the automaker's stock is in reverse after the company's bottom line took a hit due to the brutal price war in China. In fact, over the past year, despite all of Tesla's troubles, its stock increased 17% while BYD's sank 40%.

It's a fool's errand to guess when BYD's stock will rise again. But with all of the progress it's making overseas, not even including the offensive it's preparing to unleash, when its domestic Chinese market works through the price war and the industry likely consolidates, BYD will be incredibly well positioned to thrive globally. Investors should take note of the opportunity and absolutely add BYD to their watch list for further research.

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Daniel Miller has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool recommends BYD Company. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.