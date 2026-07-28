BXP Inc. Q2 Profit Declines

(RTTNews) - BXP Inc. (BXP) announced earnings for second quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $68.564 million, or $0.43 per share. This compares with $88.977 million, or $0.56 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.1% to $895.699 million from $868.457 million last year.

BXP Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $68.564 Mln. vs. $88.977 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.43 vs. $0.56 last year. -Revenue: $895.699 Mln vs. $868.457 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 0.50 To $ 0.52 Full year EPS guidance: $ 2.14 To $ 2.24

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