BW LPG Expands Fleet with New VLGC Acquisition

November 22, 2024 — 07:32 am EST

BW LPG Ltd (GB:0QIX) has released an update.

BW LPG Ltd has successfully acquired and taken delivery of its fourth modern Very Large Gas Carrier, BW Passat, from Avance Gas Holdings. As part of this transaction, BW LPG issued 1.35 million new shares to Avance Gas, increasing its total share capital to approximately USD 393.34 million. The acquisition strengthens BW LPG’s fleet and enhances its position in the LPG shipping market.

