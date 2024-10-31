BW Energy Gains Approval for USD 100M Bond Listing

BW Energy Ltd. (DE:6BW) has released an update.

BW Energy Limited has received approval from the Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway for a prospectus related to their USD 100 million bond issue, with the bonds expected to be listed on Euronext Oslo Børs by early November 2024. This move reflects BW Energy’s strategic efforts to leverage existing production facilities and tap into proven offshore oil and gas reservoirs with reduced investment risks.

