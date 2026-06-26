Is Buying a Single S&P 500 ETF Enough for Your Portfolio?

Key Points

S&P 500 index funds, such as the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO), hold trillions of dollars in investor money.

Despite their popularity, they invest only in U.S. large-cap stocks, leaving other asset classes underrepresented in many portfolios.

An S&P 500 fund alone is enough for a long-term investing strategy, but diversifying to other asset classes is a better idea.

10 stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 ETF ›

Most people equate investing in "the market" with the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC). It's one of the best-known indexes in the world. The three biggest ETFs in the world are based on it. For a lot of people, it's pretty much the only thing they have in their portfolio.

But is it enough?

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Using an S&P 500 fund, such as the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO), is a logical and defensible choice to use as the core of your portfolio. It contains the largest, most successful, and most durable companies in the world.

But it also includes just 500 U.S. large-cap stocks. Among the things that are left out if you only invest in the S&P 500:

That's a lot of diversification, risk mitigation, and return potential that's being left on the table. It's easy to focus solely on the S&P 500, which has been one of the best-performing asset classes for years. But performance across asset classes moves in cycles. Small-caps and international stocks, for example, have historical periods where they've outperformed U.S. large-caps for years. I don't think you want to ignore that altogether.

Can a portfolio consisting of just one S&P 500 ETF be enough? It can. And it's certainly better than keeping your money in a bank account for years or not saving at all.

Could a more diversified portfolio be better? I think so. The long-term performance difference may not be huge, but its ability to smooth volatility, deliver returns from different sources, and potentially outperform the S&P 500 over time shouldn't be discounted.

Should you buy stock in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, consider this:

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David Dierking has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.