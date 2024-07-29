Buying a Home in Retirement? Look for These 6 Must-Have Features

If you’re retired and looking to trim your expenses, you may think about buying a home in a cheaper area, and/or about downsizing. Perhaps, in your quest for a new home, you’re thinking about key aspects of livability. Is there a beach or lake nearby? Are there good parks to take your grandkids to? What about the social scene? Is there a sense of community?

When buying a home in retirement, you need to also be think about the features the home has as they apply specifically to aging. GOBankingRates created a checklist of must-have features the home you buy in retirement should have.

Single Level

Ideally, you’ll be spry throughout your golden years and have no problem going up and down stairs. But you have to be ready for a less ideal scenario. Elderly people are prone to experience age-associated declines in mobility, according to information from the National Library of Medicine. Because of this, you should consider only single-level homes.

Open Floor Plan

The open floor plan has been having a moment for a while now. Homebuyers can’t get enough of them, reported a blog from Dream Finder Homes. Retirees should get in on embracing the trend. An open floor plan gives you more room to get around and less obstacles to get through. This is critical if you’re using a mobility aid or are a fall risk.

Easy Entrance and Exit

Consider other places where there may be stairs, such as on the front or back porch. Will these be manageable for a body that has a tough time getting around? What are the doors like? If ever you do require a wheelchair or walker to get around, will you have enough space and level ground to navigate?

Accessible Kitchen

If you don’t have a physical disability, you may assume you have a totally accessible kitchen. But think about it. How high are the cabinets? Do you need to get on a stepstool to reach certain items? How would you navigate the space if you were using a wheelchair?

Opt for kitchens that are accessible. This means they have low or adjustable counters so that someone using a wheelchair can easily maneuver them. Store heavy appliances in drawers instead of low cabinets. You might also install pull-down shelves in higher cupboards and cabinets.

Accessible Bathroom

You don’t necessarily need, say, a walk-in tub that’s being advertised as the best alternative for seniors or people with disabilities, but you do need an accessible bathroom. Look for the following features in your main bathroom:

A curbless shower

Stable, non-slippery flooring

In-floor heating and cooling

Excellent Lighting

Good lighting isn’t just an aesthetic enhancement — it’s a potential lifesaver if you’re a fall risk. The National Institute on Aging recommends ensuring there is “good lighting with light switches at the top and bottom of stairs and on each end of a long hall.” You should also get motion-activated lights that plug into electrical outlets and automatically go on when you pass by, so make sure your home has plenty of outlets.

