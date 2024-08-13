Buy These 5 Year-to-Date Laggards With Solid Near-Term Upside

U.S. stock markets regained momentum after facing a setback in the first week of August. Prior to that, U.S. stock markets witnessed an impressive 19-month rally. Wall Street’s bull run has got an added boost this year, to the surprise of a large section of financial pandits, who indiscriminately warned of overvaluation.

However, the rally was predominantly driven by the technology sector. A massive adoption of the generative artificial intelligence (AI) technology across the world has skyrocketed AI-centric technology giants’ valuation. It was only in July 2024, that investors’ preferences shifted from stretched valued tech behemoths to beaten-down rate-sensitive cyclical stocks.

Nevertheless, despite the sector rotation several corporate bigwigs remain laggards year to date. Investment in these stocks with a favorable Zacks Rank and the expectation of solid near-term stock price appreciation should be prudent from an investment perspective.

Two Positives

Following the release of a few weak economic data in July, especially the labor market data, the CME FedWatch currently shows a 100% probability of a 25-basis point interest rate cut in September and a 51.5% chance of a 50-basis point rate cut.

For November, market participants estimate a 100% probability that the total (year to date) rate cut will be 50 basis points and a 62.6% probability that the total rate cut will be 75 basis points. Likewise for December, market participants estimate a 100% probability that the total rate cut will be 75 basis points and a 72.4% probability that the total rate cut will be 1% in 2024.

Furthermore, second-quarter 2024 earnings results have come in better than expected so far. As of Aug 9, 456 companies on the S&P 500 Index have reported their financial numbers. Total earnings of these index members are up 9.1% from the same period last year on 5.3% higher revenues, with 79.6% beating EPS estimates and 59% beating revenue estimates.

At present, total earnings of the S&P 500 Index in second-quarter 2024 are expected to be up 9.4% on 5.4% higher revenues. If it materializes, this will be the highest quarterly earnings growth since the first quarter of 2022.

Our Top Picks

We have narrowed our search to five large-cap stocks that have lagged the market year to date. However, these stocks have strong potential for the rest of 2024. Each of our picks carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The chart below shows the price performance of our five picks year to date.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Pfizer Inc. PFE expects better non-COVID operational revenue growth in the future quarters, driven by its in-line products like Vyndaqel and Prevnar, new launches like Abrysvo, Velsipity, Penbraya and newly acquired products, including those acquired from Seagen. Huge profits from its COVID products have strengthened PFE’s cash position. The funds are being used to make acquisitions, increase dividends, buy back shares and reduce debt.

PFE has committed significant resources toward the development of treatments in the fields of oncology, internal medicine, rare diseases, immunology, inflammation, vaccines and hospitals. For the near future, PFE has drafted a robust mRNA strategy where it is investing in mRNA technology and collaborations

Pfizer has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 5.3% and 39.7%, respectively, for the current year. The average price target of brokerage firms represents an increase of 17.1% from the last closing price of $28.45. The brokerage target price is currently in the range of $27-$45.

Shopify Inc. SHOP is benefiting from strong growth in its merchant base. New merchant-friendly tools like Bill Pay, Tax Platform, Collective and the Marketplace Connect app are helping SHOP to win new merchants regularly. The strong adoption of these solutions holds promise for Shopify’s prospects.

Integration of Shop Pay Installments into the point-of-sale terminal and general availability of Pro makes it easier for merchants to discover and engage their customers. The expansion of back-office merchant solutions to more countries is also strengthening SHOP’s international footprint.

Shopify has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 22.2% and 35.1%, respectively, for the current year. The average price target of brokerage firms represents an increase of 12.5% from the last closing price of $68.31. The brokerage target price is currently in the range of $63-$100.

PG&E Corp. PCG boasts a solid portfolio of regulated utility assets that offer a stable earnings base and long-term growth potential. PCG’s planned capital expenditure of $62 billion for the 2024-2028 period bodes well for its long-term growth prospects. PCG is also expanding its renewable energy portfolio by enhancing its presence in electric vehicle charging and battery energy storage markets.

PG&E has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 4.5% and 9.8%, respectively, for the current year. The average price target of brokerage firms represents an increase of 16% from the last closing price of $18.23. The brokerage target price is currently in the range of $18-$23.

Hess Corp.’s HES two primary production engines are the Bakken shale and the Stabroek project offshore Guyana. In particular, HES has achieved numerous world-class oil findings in the Stabroek Block, accounting for more than 11 billion barrels of oil equivalent (Boe) in recoverable resources.

Moving onto HES’ Bakken shale play, the exploration & production firm possesses numerous premium untapped drilling locations. HES’ announced buyout by Chevron is also a great transaction for shareholders, as they realize a premium and become part of a supermajor.

HES has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 24.2% and more than 100%, respectively, for the current year. The average price target of brokerage firms represents an increase of 26.2% from the last closing price of $169.64. The brokerage target price is currently in the range of $156-$210.

Datadog Inc. DDOG is benefiting from new customer additions and increased adoption of its cloud-based monitoring and analytics platform, driven by accelerated digital transformation and cloud migration across organizations. DDOG’s solid adoption of Synthetics and Network Performance Monitoring products is expected to aid customer wins in the near term.

Contributions from a solid cloud partner base, including Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services, remain a key growth driver for DDOG besides an expanding portfolio. Considering the abovementioned factors, we expect 2024 net sales to increase 22% from 2023.

Datadog has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 23.4% and 16.7%, respectively, for the current year. The average price target of brokerage firms represents an increase of 29.2% from the last closing price of $112.16. The brokerage target price is currently in the range of $98-$165.

Free Report – 3 Stocks Sneaking Into Hydrogen Energy

Demand for clean hydrogen energy is projected to reach $500 billion by 2030 and grow 5-FOLD by 2050. No guarantees, but three companies are quietly getting the jump on their competition.

Zacks Investment Research is temporarily offering an urgent Special Report naming and explaining these emerging powerhouses primed to boom. Click below for Hydrogen Energy: 3 Industrial Giants to Ride the Next Renewable Energy Wave.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PCG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hess Corporation (HES) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Shopify Inc. (SHOP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Datadog, Inc. (DDOG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.