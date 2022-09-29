Buy These 3 PIMCO Funds for Superlative Returns

PIMCO (Pacific Investment Management Company, LLC), founded in 1971, is an American investment management firm based in Newport Beach, CA. As of Jun 30, 2022, the company had $1.82 trillion of assets under management in various asset classes like fixed income, equities, commodities, ETFs, hedge funds and private equity.

PIMCO has more than 297 portfolio managers with an average experience of more than 17 years and 168 analysts and risk managers in 22 locations across America, Europe, and Asia, including eight trading desks covering every time zone. PIMCO is entrusted by various central banks, sovereign wealth funds, public and private pension funds, financial and non-financial corporations, foundations and endowments, financial advisors, family offices and individual investors.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked PIMCO mutual funds, viz. PIMCO RAE US Small Fund Class PMJPX, PIMCO RAE US Fund PKAIX, and PIMCO StocksPLUS International Fund (U.S. Dollar-Hedged) PIUHX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of PIMCO mutual funds.

PIMCO RAE US Small Fund seeks capital appreciation by investing most of its net assets in small-cap, U.S.-based companies, PMJPX’s advisors invest in stocks based on fundamental requirements like liquidity and capacity.

PIMCO RAE US Small Fund has three-year annualized returns of 16.4%. As of the end of March 2022, PMJPX held 276 issues, with 4.32% of its assets invested in Dillards Inc.

PIMCO RAE US Fund seeks investment objective by investing the maximum proportion of its net assets in securities of large-cap companies, which are economically tied to U.S. PKAIX advisors choose to invest in companies based on liquidity and capacity requirements.

PIMCO RAE US Fund has three-year annualized returns of 11.3%. PKAIX has an expense ratio of 0.41% compared with the category average of 0.94%.

PIMCO StocksPLUS International Fund (U.S. Dollar-Hedged) invests most of its assets in non-U.S. equity derivatives, backed by a portfolio of fixed income instruments like bonds, debt securities and other similar instruments issued by various U.S. and non-U.S. public- or private-sector entities. PIUHX advisors seek to surpass the total return of the Morgan Stanley Capital International Europe, Australasia and Far East (EAFE) Index, hedged to U.S. dollars.

PIMCO StocksPLUS International Fund (U.S. Dollar-Hedged) has three-year annualized returns of 6.9%. Bryan Tsu is one of the fund managers of PIUHX since July 2018.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all PIMCO mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of PIMCO mutual funds.

