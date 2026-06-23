Buy These 3 Gabelli Mutual Funds for Steady Returns

Mario Gabelli founded the investment firm Gabelli, which manages several mutual funds that are organized into three groups of equity, fixed income and convertible funds. The company sticks to a fundamental, bottom-up stock picking methodology that focuses on identifying companies trading at prices below their intrinsic value. It has a team of over 30 sector-specific analysts covering virtually every sector and market, making it a compelling investment option.



We have chosen three Gabelli mutual funds, Gabelli Global Financial Services GAFSX, Gabelli International Small Cap GOCAX and Gabelli Gold GOLDX, which investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.



Gabelli Global Financial Services fund invests most of its assets in equity and debt securities of companies in the financial services sector.



Ian Lapey has been the lead manager of GAFSX since Oct. 1, 2018. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like U.S. Treasury Bills (12.8%), First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (3.8%) and First American Financial Corp (3.5%) as of Dec. 31, 2025.



GAFSX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 30.3% and 15.8%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.25%. GAFSX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.



To see how this fund performed compared to its category, and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.



Gabelli International Small Cap fund seeks to provide investors with capital appreciation. GOCAX invests primarily in common stocks of foreign and domestic small, mid, and large-capitalization issuers.



Caesar M.P. Bryan has been the lead manager of GOCAX since May 11, 1998. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies, such as Endeavour Mining plc (5.8%), Westgold Resources Ltd (5.1%) and Eldorado Gold Corp (4.3%) as of Dec. 31, 2025.



GOCAX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 12.4% and 1.4%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.91%. GOCAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.



Gabelli Gold fund invests most of its assets in equity securities of foreign and domestic issuers principally engaged in gold-related activities and in gold bullion.



Christopher Mancini has been the lead manager of GOLDX since Feb. 1, 2021. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Newmont Corp (8.2%), Northern Star Resources Ltd (6.3%) and Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (5.9%) as of Dec. 31, 2025.



GOLDX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 48.4% and 21.4%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.44%. GOLDX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.

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