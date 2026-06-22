Buy These 2 Horizon Mutual Funds for Solid Returns

Horizon Investments is an asset manager that offers a range of financial products, including mutual funds. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Charlotte, NC. Using its Gain Protect Spend framework, Horizon follows a goals-based investment approach that is focused on meeting a range of financial objectives, including growth, capital preservation and income generation. Horizon's investment process also incorporates quantitative methods, fundamental stock research, and risk management in various global markets. All these metrics make it an attractive investment option.



We have chosen two Horizon mutual funds, Horizon Defined Risk Investor HNDRX and Horizon Active Asset Allocation Investor AAANX, which investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.



Horizon Defined Risk Investor fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through a diversified portfolio of equity securities while using options strategies to generate income and manage risk.



Scott E. Ladner has been the lead manager of HNDRX since Nov. 1, 2016. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like NVIDIA Corp (6.4%), Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF (5.9%) and Apple Inc. (5.8%) as of Feb. 28, 2026.



HNDRX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 13.2% and 9%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.02%. HNDRX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.



To see how this fund performed compared to its category, and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.



Horizon Active Asset Allocation Investor fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by allocating assets across various sectors of the global securities markets, including U.S. and foreign common stocks, emerging market common stocks, REITs, and various types of bonds.



Michael Dickson has been the lead manager of AAANX since March 31, 2020. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like State Street SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (18.2%), iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (17.4%) and iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (8.7%) as of Feb. 28, 2026.



AAANX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 19.1% and 9.1%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.18%. AAANX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.

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