Buy/Sell: Wall Street’s top 10 stock calls this week

What has Wall Street been buzzing about this week? Here are the top 5 Buy calls and the top 5 Sell calls made by Wall Street’s best analysts during the week of November 25-29.

Top 5 Buy Calls:

1. Dick’s Sporting upgraded to Buy at UBS

UBS upgraded Dick’s Sporting (DKS) to Buy from Neutral with a price target of $260, up from $225. Dick’s will generate more sustainable earnings growth moving forward than it has in the past, and this has not been fully reflected in the stock, the firm tells investors in a research note. UBS models 8% annual earnings growth over the next five years, which compares to an average of 5% growth for the five years prior to the pandemic. Dick’s has been structurally improved in recent years, which will pay dividends in the form of higher margins, free cash flow generation and returns for the foreseeable future, contends the firm.

2. Pinterest initiated with a Buy at TD Cowen

TD Cowen initiated coverage of Pinterest (PINS) with a Buy rating and $38 price target. The firm’s survey data shows Pinterest “over-indexes on product discovery use case relative to other Social Platforms, a tailwind for monetization.” The survey shows that 44% of U.S. Pinterest users visit the platform to “find or shop for products,” more than double the same metric for other social networks like Reddit, Facebook and Instagram, TD Cowen tells investors in a research note. The firm says the company is now injecting billions of user actions into its artificial intelligence models to drive more personalized and relevant content and ads.

3. Snowflake upgraded to Outperform at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded Snowflake (SNOW) to Outperform from Neutral with a $190 price target. It is time for the broader software space “to get in on the AI Party,” the firm tells investors in a research note. Wedbush believes the use cases are “exploding,” the enterprise consumption phase will begin in 2025 with a launch of large language models across the board, and the true adoption of generative AI will be a major catalyst for the software sector. To reflect its increased bullishness on the next phase of the artificial intelligence revolution in the software sector into 2025, the firm upgraded Elastic (ESTC) and Snowflake to Outperform while also raising price targets on Palantir (PLTR) and Salesforce (CRM) heading into 2025.

4. Baird starts Booking with Outperform on favorable business model

Baird initiated coverage of Booking Holdings (BKNG) with an Outperform rating and $5,850 price target. The firm has a positive view of Booking’s business model, “especially given today’s favorable global travel backdrop.” The company is positioned in international markets, which are less competitive and higher growth, management has a strong track record of executing, and the earnings growth outlook is attractive, Baird tells investors in a research note. The firm also started coverage of Expedia (EXPE) with an Outperform rating and $225 price target.

5. Zoom upgraded to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded Zoom Communications (ZM) to Outperform from In Line with a price target of $115, up from $70. The company “delivered yet another very solid quarter,” marked by consistent operational execution and “impressive momentum” across its newer product offerings, the firm tells investors in a research note. Evercore says it has grown “increasingly optimistic” on the shares. The latest results show Zoom Video’s online segment has reached the trough in terms of churn stabilization, contends the firm. It says that when considering the company’s monetization opportunities of all the artificial intelligence-driven productivity tools across the platform, the Workvivo, phone, a new initiative targeting frontline workers, international expansion, and doubling its partner ecosystem, “there are multiple strategic levers in place to drive growth reacceleration.”

Top 5 Sell Calls:

1. Kohl’s downgraded to Reduce at Gordon Haskett on sales worries, CEO exit

Gordon Haskett downgraded Kohl’s (KSS) to Reduce from Hold with a price target of $11, down from $20, citing incremental concerns looking to 2025 and 2026 and the departure of CEO Tom Kingsbury, which the firm views as “a loss for the company.” Gordon Haskett, which says Sephora has been a bright spot for the company, worries that the tailwind from beauty could start to fade and also is more concerned that Kohl’s may need to cut its dividend next year if sales trends don’t improve quickly.

2. HCA Healthcare downgraded to Underweight at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo downgraded HCA Healthcare (HCA) to Underweight from Equal Weight with a price target of $320, down from $400. The firm cut out-year estimates for the hospitals to reflect its assumption that enhanced exchange subsidies will expire. Current policy and fiscal uncertainty warrant lower multiples in the group, Wells tells investors in a research note. The firm sees the extension of enhanced exchange subsidies as unlikely following the Republican sweep. Assuming the expiration of enhanced subsidies was a 50% probability before the election and a 100% probability now, the group multiples are little changed since the election, contends Wells. It expects “uncertainty to remain high for some time.”

3. Sarepta initiated with a Sell at H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage of Sarepta (SRPT) with a Sell rating and $80 price target. The firm considers Elevidys consensus estimates to be too high. Elevidys consensus estimates of $2.14B in 2025 is aggressive, considering the modest clinical efficacy profile of the product observed to date and the limited evidence to support use across the entire Duchenne muscular dystrophy population, Wainwright tells investors in a research note. The firm believes “lofty” consensus numbers in 2025 and beyond imply significant commercial uptake of Elevidys in older patients and non-ambulatory patients.

4. Editas Medicine downgraded to Underperform from Buy at BofA

BofA double downgraded Editas Medicine (EDIT) to Underperform from Buy with a price target of $1, down from $13, after the company recently announced plans to out-license their reni-cel program, which the firm sees lowering the impact of upcoming updates from the RUBY SCD trial at ASH and EdiTHAL thalassemia trial expected by year-end 2024. Deprioritizing reni-cel does make sense from a cash burn perspective, but it removes a significant portion of BofA’s valuation with partner interest remaining to be seen. Given the increasingly competitive nature of SCD and thalassemia development, the firm sees the potential value of reni-cel waning as the field looks to in vivo therapies as the next logical step, adds the analyst, who notes that Editas’ in vivo HSC program is still “several years from prime time.”

5. Alector downgraded to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded Alector (ALEC) to Underweight from Equal Weight with a price target of $3, down from $10, after AL002 did not slow Alzheimer’s progression, and it had no effect on disease biomarkers, in the Phase 2 INVOKE-2 study. While the firm says it still sees potential for latozinemab, its downgrade is made on a relative basis as it sees better opportunities elsewhere in its coverage until Phase 3 INFRONT-3 data in frontotemporal dementia that is due in late 2025 or early 2026 is nearer.

