Buy or Wait on Booking Holdings?

Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) outperformed a weak market in 2025, with its stock rising 3% despite a 5% drop in the S&P 500. The company reported strong Q1 results, with revenue up 8% year-over-year to $4.76 billion, beating the $4.59 billion estimate. Adjusted EPS jumped 22% to $24.81, far exceeding the $17.45 consensus. Gross bookings and room nights each rose 7%, and adjusted EBITDA grew 21% to $1.1 billion, driven by global diversification and growth in alternative accommodations and flight bookings. Despite the seasonally slower quarter, Booking’s international focus—accounting for almost 90% of revenue—helps insulate it from U.S. macroeconomic pressures faced by peers like Airbnb.

How does Booking’s valuation look vs. the S&P 500?

Despite its high valuation, Booking Holdings (BKNG) appears to beat its current price of around $5,100. The stock’s strong fundamentals and limited downside risk make it an appealing investment opportunity. We arrive at our conclusion by comparing the current valuation of BKNG stock with its operating performance over the recent years, as well as its current and historical financial condition. Our analysis of BKNG along key parameters of Growth, Profitability, Financial Stability, and Downturn Resilience shows that the company has aoperating performance and financial condition, as detailed below. That said, if you seek upside with lower volatility than individual stocks, the Trefis High Quality portfolio presents an alternative – having outperformed the S&P 500 and generated returns exceeding 91% since its inception.

Going by what you pay per dollar of sales or profit, BKNG stock looks slightly expensive compared to the broader market.

• Booking has a price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 6.8 vs. a figure of 2.8 for the S&P 500

• Additionally, the company’s price-to-free cash flow (P/FCF) ratio is 19.5 compared to 17.6 for S&P 500

• And, it has a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 31.7 vs. the benchmark’s 24.5

How have Booking’s revenues grown over recent years?

Booking’s Revenues have seen notable growth over recent years.

• Booking has seen its top line grow at an average rate of 30.7% over the last 3 years (vs. increase of 6.2% for S&P 500)

• Its revenues have grown 11.1% from $21 Bil to $24 Bil in the last 12 months (vs. growth of 5.3% for S&P 500)

• Also, its quarterly revenues grew 7.7% to $4.8 Bil in the most recent quarter from $4.4 Bil a year ago (vs. 4.9% improvement for S&P 500)

How profitable is Booking Holdings?

Booking’s profit margins are much higher than most companies in the Trefis coverage universe.

• Booking’s Operating Income over the last four quarters was $7.6 Bil, which represents a high Operating Margin of 31.8% (vs. 13.1% for S&P 500)

• Booking’s Operating Cash Flow (OCF) over this period was $8.3 Bil, pointing to a high OCF Margin of 35.1% (vs. 15.7% for S&P 500)

• For the last four-quarter period, Booking’s Net Income was $5.5 Bil – indicating a high Net Income Margin of 22.6% (vs. 11.3% for S&P 500)

Does Booking look financially stable?

Booking’s balance sheet looks very strong.

• Booking’s Debt figure was $17 Bil at the end of the most recent quarter, while its market capitalization is $166 Bil (as of 4/30/2025). This implies a strong Debt-to-Equity Ratio of 10.5% (vs. 21.5% for S&P 500). [Note: A lower Debt-to-Equity Ratio is desirable]

• Cash (including cash equivalents) makes up $16 Bil of the $27 Bil in Total Assets for Booking. This yields a very strong Cash-to-Assets Ratio of 59.3% (vs. 15.0% for S&P 500)

How resilient is BKNG stock during a downturn?

BKNG stock has seen an impact that was worse than the benchmark S&P 500 index during some of the recent downturns. While investors have their fingers crossed for a soft landing by the U.S. economy, how bad can things get if there is another recession? Our dashboard How Low Can Stocks Go During A Market Crash captures how key stocks fared during and after the last six market crashes.

Inflation Shock (2022)

• BKNG stock fell 37.2% from a high of $2,616.41 on 18 February 2022 to $1,643.21 on 30 September 2022, vs. a peak-to-trough decline of 25.4% for the S&P 500

• The stock fully recovered to its pre-Crisis peak by 2 May 2023

• Since then, the stock has increased to a high of $5,300.34 on 8 December 2024 and currently trades at around $5100

Covid Pandemic (2020)

• BKNG stock fell 44.8% from a high of $2,086.90 on 10 January 2020 to $1,152.24 on 23 March 2020, vs. a peak-to-trough decline of 33.9% for the S&P 500

• The stock fully recovered to its pre-Crisis peak by 9 November 2020

Global Financial Crisis (2008)

• BKNG stock fell 66.3% from a high of $139.66 on 13 May 2008 to $47.07 on 6 November 2008, vs. a peak-to-trough decline of 56.8% for the S&P 500

• The stock fully recovered to its pre-Crisis peak by 10 August 2009

Putting all the pieces together: What it means for BKNG stock

In summary, Booking’s performance across the parameters detailed above are as follows:

• Growth: Very Strong

• Profitability: Very Strong

• Financial Stability: Extremely Strong

• Downturn Resilience: Weak

• Overall: Very Strong

Based on the above parameters, we think that the stock is attractive, which supports our conclusion that BKNG is a good stock to buy.

