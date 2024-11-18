Buy Drugs, Get Bitcoin

Follow Frank on X.

A co-worker recently told me about NiHowdy, a platform that helps you save on prescription medication while earning bitcoin rewards in the process.

For context, I’m a fan of bitcoin rewards programs like Fold, which let you earn bitcoin for making everyday purchases (I can’t help but appreciate deals like this — I grew up with a coupon-clipping mom.) I also like that NiHowdy differentiates itself from other bitcoin rewards companies by offering a discount on a product.

While I’ve yet to use NiHowdy, it seems fairly simple to do so. You simply sign up through the company’s website, where you’ll obtain either a discount card or a QR code that can be scanned at selected pharmacies. You can also use the website to compare prices and find the cheapest locations to purchase prescription medication (the company is also working on a mail-order service).

When you pay for your prescription, you’ll earn 3% back in bitcoin, which automatically gets deposited into your Coinbase account. (While I’d prefer NiHowdy had partnered with a different exchange, as I don’t like how Coinbase partners with government agencies to surveil transactions, this isn’t a deal breaker for me.)

NiHowdy sees itself as fighters of Big Pharma…

At Nihowdy, we're not just a prescription savings platform. We're warriors in the battle against big pharma, fighting for your right to reclaim the savings that are rightfully yours. #NiHowdy #PrescriptionSavings



Join us in reclaiming the savings that belongs to you. 💪💊 pic.twitter.com/rTP3MgUWLZ — NiHowdy (@nihowdyrx) May 31, 2024

…which I’d say is a bit of a stretch, but it does seem to provide a good way to save money on potentially burdensome prescription drug costs while at the same time stacking sats.

The ultimate hack here would be if you could use your Fold debit card to pay for your prescriptions, earning some extra sats on top of the 3% back in sats you earn through NiHowdy.

If that’s possible, I might get so pumped that I’ll need to go and refill my sedative prescription.

This article is a Take. Opinions expressed are entirely the author's and do not necessarily reflect those of BTC Inc or Bitcoin Magazine.