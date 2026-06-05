Buy the Dip? Broadcom's AI Moat Is Wider Than Ever

When a technology leader beats earnings estimates, reports 143% growth in its core AI segment, and produces over $10 billion in free cash flow in a single quarter, a steep stock decline is not the logical next chapter.

Yet, this is the exact scenario investors in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) are facing.

The market's perplexing reaction, however, points to a fundamental misreading of Broadcom's strategic dominance.

This creates an opportunity for investors to look past short-term noise and focus on the powerful catalysts shaping the next decade of artificial intelligence (AI).

Wall Street's fixation on a simple gross margin figure obscures a historic demand supercycle underwritten by the world's largest technology companies. The recent selloff appears to be a classic case of missing the forest for the trees, because the fundamental drivers of Broadcom's long-term growth remain strong.

Alphabet's $80 Billion Blank Check

The most powerful and immediate tailwind for Broadcom is the unprecedented capital deployment by its key customers.

On June 1, 2026, Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) announced a staggering $80 billion equity capital raise specifically to help fund investments in AI infrastructure and global compute capacity.

For investors, this is a major demand signal for the very hardware that Broadcom designs, develops, and supplies. An investment of this scale translates into fleets of new data centers that could require substantial chip and networking capacity.

Broadcom's multi-year agreement to supply multiple generations of Google's Tensor Processing Units (TPUs) supports long-term visibility into Google’s AI infrastructure needs. Alphabet's capital raise may support broader demand for suppliers tied to Google’s AI build-out.

As hyperscalers scramble to build the computational power needed for next-generation AI, Broadcom serves as a leading pick-and-shovel provider, turning its historic capital expenditures into direct revenue. This was on full display in the recent quarter, when Broadcom reported record AI semiconductor revenue of $10.8 billion and pointed to more than $30 billion in AI-semiconductor bookings, giving investors another sign that hyperscaler demand remains strong.

The Great Margin Miscalculation

The post-earnings pullback in Broadcom's stock was primarily fueled by concerns over margin compression. Broadcom's consolidated gross margin fell to 77.1% and is guided to dip further to roughly 74% in the next quarter. On the surface, this might appear to be a signal of weakening profitability.

This view, however, ignores a more critical metric: Broadcom's operating margin expanded by 200 basis points year over year to a record 67.3%. The dip in gross margin is not due to pricing pressure or operational weakness, but rather a deliberate strategic shift in product mix. As Broadcom accelerates shipments of its custom AI accelerators, the lower-margin, high-volume hardware naturally accounts for a larger share of revenue than its high-margin infrastructure software.

This is a sign of Broadcom's success, not its failure. It is strategically sacrificing a few points of gross margin to capture a tidal wave of AI revenue and cement its dominance. Think of it like a retailer selling a hugely popular gaming console at a slim margin to attract customers who then buy high-margin games and accessories.

Here, Broadcom's custom XPUs are the consoles, and its vast ecosystem of networking and software is the high-value add-ons. The proof is in the operating leverage, where revenue is scaling far faster than costs, a hallmark of an efficient enterprise capitalizing on a secular growth trend.

Private-Credit Talks Could Support Future AI Infrastructure Demand

A pivotal, and perhaps underappreciated, announcement was the expansion of Broadcom’s XPU and AI networking deployments across major customers. Apollo Global Management and Blackstone are reportedly in discussions with Broadcom over roughly $35 billion in financing tied to its AI chip expansion. If finalized, a deal of that scale could give Broadcom another source of support as customers race to fund larger AI infrastructure projects, but the timing, terms, and final structure remain uncertain.

This innovative structure is a strategic masterstroke and could become an important support mechanism for Broadcom’s AI growth story. If private-credit financing moves forward, it may help Broadcom and its customers fund the large upfront costs required to scale custom AI chips, networking systems, and related infrastructure.

That would not eliminate execution risk, but it could improve visibility into future AI demand. Broadcom already has disclosed multi-year AI relationships with major customers, including Google and Anthropic, and outside financing could make it easier for large customers to convert long-term compute plans into actual deployments.

For investors, the key takeaway is not that Broadcom is insulated from semiconductor cyclicality. It is that the company’s AI business is increasingly tied to multi-year infrastructure projects, rather than short-lived chip demand cycles alone.

The Shareholder Shield: A Fortress of Cash Flow

While the market was focused on margins, it seemed to ignore the financial fortress Broadcom has built to protect and reward its shareholders.

Broadcom produced $10.3 billion in free cash flow in the second quarter alone. This incredible cash generation is not just an accounting figure; it is the fuel for a robust capital return program that provides significant downside protection for the stock.

Broadcom's board has authorized a $10 billion share repurchase program and boasts a consistent dividend that has grown for 15 consecutive years. These programs may support shareholder returns and allow Broadcom to buy back shares during periods of market volatility.

The recent disconnect between Broadcom's stock price and its stellar operational performance presents a compelling narrative. While sector-wide anxiety about AI valuations is understandable, Broadcom's direct, contractual ties to the world's largest infrastructure projects provide a level of demand certainty that its peers lack. Cautious investors looking for durable exposure to the AI hardware build-out may find that this market-induced repricing offers a strategic moment to re-evaluate Broadcom's long-term value proposition.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.