Buy 5 Rate-Sensitive Stocks to Gain From Fed's Aggressive Rate Cut

On Sept. 18, the Fed reduced the benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points to the range of 4.75-5%. This marked the first rate cut since March 2020. Despite an aggressive rate cut, Wall Street ended in negative territory as market participants were concerned that the big rate cut was a move by the central bank to protect the economy from an imminent recession.

In contrast, on Sept. 19, U.S. stock markets witnessed an impressive rebound following a strong labor market data. Investors seem convinced that the big rate cut by the Fed was to ensure the soft-landing of the U.S. economy.

At this stage, investment in stocks from interest rate-sensitive spaces such as, financial technology (fintech), utility and home building should be prudent for the mid-to-long term. Five such stocks are - PayPal Holdings Inc. PYPL, Fidelity National Information Services Inc. FIS, American Water Works Co. Inc. AWK, OGE Energy Corp. OGE and M/I Homes Inc. MHO.

These companies have double-digit earnings per share (EPS) growth potential for next year along with stable revenue growth. These stocks have seen strong earnings estimate revisions in the past 60 days. Each of our picks carries either a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Rate-Sensitive Stocks to Benefit

The performance of the fintech space is inversely related to the movement of interest rate. In the last two and a half years, fintech companies borrowed at higher interest rate. Higher interest rate significantly affected their technological improvement and product innovation, a key to the success of this space.

Likewise, utility operations are capital-intensive, as consistent investments are required to upgrade, maintain and replace older wires, electric poles and power stations. Hence, apart from internal fund sources, utilities depend on the credit market for funds to carry on upgrades. Therefore, a reduction in the benchmark lending rate will provide a boost to this sector.

Home building is another industry that will benefit from lower interest rates. A massive 50-basis point cut in the Fed fund rate will reduce the mortgage rate of different tenures. A lower mortgage rate will compel individuals to opt for new homes.

Buy 5 Rate-Sensitive Stocks for Long-Term Gains

PayPal Holdings Inc.

Zacks Rank #1 PayPal is benefiting from robust growth in total payment volume. Strengthening customer engagement on the company’s platform is a major positive. Venmo’s improving monetization efforts and rising adoption rate across various platforms are aiding total active accounts growth.

The solid momentum of core peer-to-peer and PayPal Checkout experiences is a tailwind. Well-performing merchant services are also positive. Strengthening presence in both the United States and international markets is contributing well to PYPL. Accelerating transaction revenues of PYPL are likely to continue driving revenues.

Strong Next-Year EPS Growth Potential for PYPL Stock

For the next year (ending December 2025), PayPal has a projected EPS and revenue growth rate of 10.8% and 7.6%, respectively. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current-quarter, current-year and next-year earnings has improved over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Fidelity National Information Services Inc.

Zacks Rank #2 Fidelity National Information Services’ organic growth in the banking and capital market solutions is buoying its results. Management forecasts net revenues to be between $10.12 billion and $10.17 billion for 2024. FIS’ strategic focus on digital transformation positions it to leverage global economic changes in the future.

The launch of Atelio expands FIS’ footprint in embedded finance. FIS invests in technology and innovation across high-growth markets, thereby expanding its total addressable market. FIS’ inorganic growth strategy, focus on cryptocurrency and shareholder value-boosting efforts are commendable.

Robust Next-Year EPS Growth Potential for FIS Shares

For the next year (ending December 2025), Fidelity National Information Services has a projected EPS and revenue growth rate of 11.6% and 4.1%, respectively. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current-quarter, next-quarter, current-year and next-year earnings has improved over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

American Water Works Co. Inc.

Zacks Rank #2 American Water Works has been gaining from contributions coming from acquired assets and military contracts. Investments in infrastructure will assist AWK to efficiently serve its customers.

New water and wastewater rate hikes are also boosting AWK’s performance. AWK continues to expand its operations through organic and inorganic initiatives. AWK has ample liquidity to meet its debt obligations.

Solid Next-Year EPS Growth Potential for AWK Shares

For the next year (ending December 2025), American Water Works has a projected EPS and revenue growth rate of 8% and 3.1%, respectively. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current-quarter, next-quarter, current-year and next-year earnings has improved over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

OGE Energy Corp.

Zacks Rank #2 OGE Energy has taken an aggressive investment plan worth $6 billion during 2024-2028 to upgrade its infrastructure and provide seamless services to its customers. OGE also aims to enhance the safety and reliability of its grid distribution and transmission through investments. OGE deploys renewable energy sources and is working on reducing its carbon emission load.

Attractive Next-Year EPS Growth Potential for OGE Stock

For the next year (ending December 2025), OGE Energy has a projected EPS and revenue growth rate of 5.6% and 11.3%, respectively. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current-quarter, next-quarter, current-year and next-year earnings has improved over the past 30 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

M/I Homes Inc.

Zacks Rank #1 M/I Homes is one of the nation's leading builders of single-family homes. MHO has established an exemplary reputation based on a strong commitment to superior customer service, innovative design, quality construction and premium locations.

MHO serves a broad segment of the housing market including first-time, move-up, luxury and empty-nester buyers. MHO designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, move-up, empty-nester and luxury buyers.

Impressive Next-Year EPS Growth Potential for MHO Stock

For the next year (ending December 2025), M/I Homes has a projected EPS and revenue growth rate of 5.6% and 5.1%, respectively. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current-quarter, next-quarter, current-year and next-year earnings has improved over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

