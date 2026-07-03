Buy 3 Top Virtus Mutual Funds to Add Solid Returns to Your Portfolio

Virtus Investment Partners is a distinctive boutique asset manager with $149 billion in assets under management. The company creates and manages a wide variety of mutual funds across domestic, international equity, fixed-income, multi-asset class products and alternative strategies. As a multi-boutique firm, Virtus operates with several affiliated investment managers (sub-advisors), each with its own investment approach. Virtus also offers investment strategies that incorporate environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria alongside traditional financial analysis in its investment portfolio.



We have chosen three Virtus mutual funds, Virtus Silvant Focused Growth PGWAX, Virtus Newfleet Multi-Sector S/T Bd PSTCX and Virtus Ceredex Mid-Cap Value Equity SAMVX, which investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.



Virtus Silvant Focused Growth fund seeks long-term growth of capital with income as an incidental consideration. PGWAX invests its assets in common stocks of growth companies with a market capitalization of at least $5 billion at the time of investment.



Brandi K. Allen has been the lead manager of PGWAX since July 25, 2022. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like NVIDIA Corp (15.9%), Microsoft Corp (10.1%) and Apple Inc. (9.4%) as of March 31, 2026.



PGWAX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 27.6% and 15.1%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.94%. PGWAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.



To see how this fund performed compared to its category and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds,please click here.



Virtus Newfleet Multi-Sector S/T Bd fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of primarily short-term fixed income securities having an expected weighted average maturity of three years or less.???



David L. Albrycht has been the lead manager of PSTCX since Aug. 31, 1993. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Miscellaneous Bonds (72.6%), Cash (2.1%) and U.S. Treasury Notes (2%) as of Dec. 31, 2025.



PSTCX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 5.8% and 2.5%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.16%. PSTCX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.



Virtus Ceredex Mid-Cap Value Equity fund invests most of its net assets in U.S.-traded equity securities of mid-capitalization companies, which may include American Depositary Receipts (ADRs).



Donald Wordell has been the lead manager of SAMVX since Nov. 30, 2001. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Equinix, Inc. (2%), Evercore Inc. (2%) and American Electric Power Company, Inc. (1.9%) as of March. 31, 2026.



SAMVX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 21.2% and 9.6%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.31%. SAMVX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

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