Buy 3 MFS Mutual Funds for Spectacular Returns

Founded in 1924, MFS (Massachusetts Financial Services) had $644.7 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2026. The company manages more than 80 portfolios, which invest in domestic and global stocks along with fixed-income debt securities. It focuses on providing a wide variety of financial products and services to fulfill the needs of investors, as well as 10,000 investment professionals.



MFS is headquartered in Boston, MA, and has investment offices in Hong Kong, Sao Paulo, Singapore, Mexico City, Toronto, London, Sydney, Luxembourg and Tokyo. The company has a dedicated staff of more than 2000 worldwide, catering to clients' needs. Its investment approach includes integrated study, international cooperation and expertise in risk management.



Below, we share with you three top-ranked MFS mutual funds, viz., MFS Blended Research Value Equity BRUDX, MFS Blended Research Growth Eq BRWAX and MFS International Intrinsic Equity MINRX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1(Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of MFS mutual funds.



MFS Blended Research Value Equity fund seeks to achieve its objective by actively identifying potential investments using blended fundamental and quantitative analysis and constructing a portfolio while managing risk factors such as issuer, industry and sector weightings, market capitalization, and volatility relative to the Russell 1000 Value Index.



MFS Blended Research Value Equity fund has three-year annualized returns of 19.6%. As of the end of February 2026, BRUDX held 120 issues, with 3.3% of its net assets invested in Johnson & Johnson.



MFS Blended Research Growth Eq fund seeks its objective by actively identifying potential investments using blended fundamental and quantitative analysis and constructing a portfolio while managing risk factors such as issuer, industry and sector weightings, market capitalization, and volatility relative to the Russell 1000 Growth Index.



MFS Blended Research Growth Eq fund has three-year annualized returns of 27%. BRWAX has an expense ratio of 0.70%.



MFS International Intrinsic Equity fund seeks long-term growth of capital with a secondary objective to seek reasonable current income. MINRX invests its net assets in equity securities of foreign (including emerging market) companies, which it believes are undervalued in the market relative to their long-term potential.



MFS International Intrinsic Equity fund has three-year annualized returns of 17.3%. Benjamin Stone has been one of the fund managers of MINRX since November 2008.



To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all MFS mutual funds, investors canclick here to see the complete list of MFS mutual funds.

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