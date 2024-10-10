Buy 3 LSV Mutual Funds for Robust Returns

LSV Investment Firm was founded in 1994 and currently oversees around $96 billion in assets as of June 30, 2024. The company specializes in managing equity through a quantitative value approach that identifies stocks undervalued in the market. The core investment principles of LSV are deeply influenced by behavioralfinance theories that aim to capitalize on market inefficiencies for investment outcomes. All these factors make LSV a trusted choice for investment.

We have chosen three LSV mutual funds — LSV Conservative Value Equity Investor LVAVX, LSV Global Value Investor LVAGX and LSV Small Cap Value Investor LVAQX — that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.

LSV Conservative Value Equity Investor invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, in equity securities, such as common stocks. LVAVX advisors also invest in companies with market capitalizations exceeding $1 billion.

Josef Lakonishok has been the lead manager of LVAVX since March 30, 2007. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (3.1%), JPMorgan Chase & Co. (2.9%) and Exxon Mobil Corporation (2.9%) as of April 30, 2024.

LVAVX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 7.8% and 11.4%, respectively. LVAVX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1. Its net expense ratio is 0.60%.

LSV Global Value Investor invests in equity securities of companies worldwide, with a minimum of three countries, including the United States, and allocates its assets to non-U.S. companies in both developed and emerging markets. LVAGX advisors also invest in companies with market capitalization exceeding $100 million.

Guy Lakonishok has been the lead manager of LVAGX since June 25, 2014. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like QUALCOMM Inc (1.2%), PetroChina Co Ltd (1.2%) and Novartis AG (1.2%) as of April 30, 2024.

LVAGX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 7.1% and 11.3%, respectively. LVAGX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1. Its net expense ratio is 1.15%.

LSV Small Cap Value Investor invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, in equity securities of small-cap companies.

Puneet Mansharamani has been the lead manager of LVAQX since Feb. 28, 2013. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Atkore Inc. (1.4%), Toll Brothers, Inc. (1.3%) and CNO Financial Group, Inc. (1.1%) as of April 30, 2024.

LVAQX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 7.8% and 11.9%, respectively. LVAQX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1. Its net expense ratio is 1.09%.

