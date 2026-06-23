Buy 3 High-Flying AI-Powered EMS Stocks for 2H Amid Solid Demand

The electronics manufacturing services (EMS) space has been benefiting from astonishing investment in artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud infrastructure, the growing transition to connected and electric vehicles and AI-led medical devices.

The Zacks defined Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry is currently in the top 25% of the Zacks Industry Rank. Since the industry is ranked in the top half of the Zacks Ranked Industries, we expect it to outperform the market over the next three to six months.

The EMS industry players provide design, engineering and manufacturing services to electronics original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Here we recommend three global EMS leaders, namely Celestica Inc. CLS, Jabil Inc. JBL and Sanmina Corp. SANM, that are strategically positioned in the EMS landscape and have the ability to cater to the evolving AI demands of business enterprises.

The three stocks are flying high on Wall Street year to date. Despite this stiff northward journey, they still have more fireworks in store for the rest of 2026. Each of our picks carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The chart below shows the price performance of our three picks year to date.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Celestica Inc.

Celestica is one of the largest EMS companies in the world, serving OEMs, cloud-based and other service providers, and business enterprises across several industries. CLS’ focus on product diversification and increasing its presence in high-value markets is positive.

CLS’ strong research and development foundations allow it to produce high-volume electronic products and highly complex technology infrastructure products for a wide range of industries.

CLS is benefiting from healthy demand trends in the Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segment. The growth is primarily backed by CLS’ strength in Hyperscaler Portfolio Solutions networking business and optical programs, especially increasing demand for 800G and 400G network switches.

The growing proliferation of AI-based applications and generative AI tools is fueling solid AI investments across the technology ecosystem. This, in turn, is driving demand for CLS’ enterprise-level data communications and information processing infrastructure products, such as routers, switches, data center interconnects, edge solutions and servers and storage-related products. To further capitalize on this trend, Celestica is steadily expanding its offerings through innovation and strategic collaboration.

Solid Estimate Revisions

Celestica has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 53.8% and 67.9%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 13.6% in the last 60 days. It has a long-term (3 to 5 years) growth rate of 45.3%, significantly higher than the S&P 500 Index’s current growth rate of 17.6%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Jabil Inc.

Jabil is one of the largest global suppliers of EMS solutions. JBL offers electronics design, production, product management and after-market services to customers in more than a dozen industry verticals.

JBL has been benefiting immensely from healthy momentum in capital equipment, AI-powered data center infrastructure, cloud, and digital commerce business verticals. Its focus on end-market and product diversification is a key catalyst.

JBL’s focus on end-market and product diversification is a key catalyst. JBL’s top-line is expected to benefit from strength in AI data center infrastructure, capital equipment and warehouse automation markets.

JBL is set to invest heavily over the next several years to expand its manufacturing capabilities for the AI data center vertical. This will significantly boost the company’s position in the AI hardware supply chain.

JBL’s unmatched end-market experience, technical and design capabilities, manufacturing know-how, supply-chain insights and global product management expertise have put it in good standing.

Massive application of generative AI is set to drastically increase the efficiency of JBL’s automated optical inspection machines for the automation industry. A large-scale portfolio of business sectors offers JBL a high degree of resiliency during times of macroeconomic and geopolitical disruption.

An extensive global footprint is further strengthened by a centralized procurement process, which, coupled with a single Enterprise Resource Planning system, aids customers with end-to-end supply-chain visibility. A worldwide connected factory network enables JBL to scale up production per the evolving market dynamics.

Jabil is expected to gain from the rapid adoption of 5G wireless and cloud computing in the long run. The company is benefiting from solid demand in key end markets together with excellent operational execution and skillful management of supply-chain dynamics.

Solid Estimate Revisions

Jabil has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 14.2% and 27.7%, respectively, for the current year (ending August 2026). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 0.8% in the last seven days. It has a long-term growth rate of 28.5%, well above the S&P 500 Index’s current growth rate of 17.6%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Sanmina Corp.

Sanmina focuses on engineering and fabricating complex components and on providing complete end-to-end supply chain solutions to Original Equipment Manufacturers across various end markets, including industrial, medical, defense and aerospace, automotive, communications and cloud infrastructure.

SANM’s diverse portfolio and end-to-end product lifecycle management allow customers to rely on a single partner and reduce complexity in operations. Strategic expansion into high-growth industries backed by its strong global network and deep expertise in advanced electronics manufacturing, acts as a tailwind.

SANM aims to strengthen technology leadership by working closely with customers on future manufacturing requirements and aligning its engineering and software investments to those needs. SANM’s 42Q connected manufacturing platform is designed to integrate data across factories and suppliers, creating a more current operational view that can shorten decision cycles and improve visibility across distributed manufacturing.

SANM is also using the ZT Systems integration to expand its addressable market beyond full systems builds by layering in Sanmina capabilities such as sub-assemblies and related CPS technologies over time. In communications networks and cloud and AI infrastructure, the company is witnessing program activity, with management noting continued bookings and new program wins and pointing to a pipeline that extends into 2027 and 2028.

Solid Estimate Revisions

Sanmina has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 75.5% and 85.8%, respectively, for the current year (ending September 2026). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 10.1% in the last 60 days. It has a long-term growth rate of 27.8%, well above the S&P 500 Index’s current growth rate of 17.6%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

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This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

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Jabil, Inc. (JBL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Celestica, Inc. (CLS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sanmina Corporation (SANM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.