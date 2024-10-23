News & Insights

Buxton Resources Reports Record Graphite Intersections

October 23, 2024 — 09:00 pm EDT

Buxton Resources Limited (AU:BUX) has released an update.

Buxton Resources Limited has announced impressive assay results from its Graphite Bull project in Western Australia, with a standout record intersection of 124 meters at 16.6% total graphitic carbon (TGC). These results, from seven of the 29 drill holes, suggest significant expansion potential for the project’s graphite resource. The company plans a Mineral Resource update by December 2024, which could significantly enhance its position in the anode material supply chain.

